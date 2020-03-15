Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Enbridge by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,519,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,751,000 after acquiring an additional 974,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

