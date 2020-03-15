EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 6,680,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,994,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

