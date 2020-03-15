Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $129.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $121.14 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

