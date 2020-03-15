Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,688 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

