Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after buying an additional 1,464,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 755,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after buying an additional 617,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

