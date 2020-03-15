Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 192.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,607 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,043.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after buying an additional 99,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 378,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,381,000 after buying an additional 94,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,682 shares of company stock worth $44,665,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $173.60 and a one year high of $323.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

