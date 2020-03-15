Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 230,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 874,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

