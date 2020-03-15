Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

