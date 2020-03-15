Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

UNF opened at $169.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average of $200.83. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $136.13 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

