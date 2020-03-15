Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Syneos Health worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 320,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

