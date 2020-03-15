Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $60.73.

