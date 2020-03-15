Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after acquiring an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 309,496 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,232 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

