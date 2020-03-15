Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.