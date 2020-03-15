Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,531 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WP Carey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WP Carey by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

