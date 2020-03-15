Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,869 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1,546.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

EDIV opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.