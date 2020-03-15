Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,364,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,115 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,061 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,601,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

