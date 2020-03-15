Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.