EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Down 0.7%

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.97, 32,749 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 466,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Compass Point began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Wayne Leeds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

