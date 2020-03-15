ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of ExlService worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 865.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 202,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,041,576.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,646 shares of company stock worth $2,071,616. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

