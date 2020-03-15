Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exponent were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Exponent by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO opened at $67.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,526 shares of company stock worth $5,615,855. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.