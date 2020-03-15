Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $255.70

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $255.70 and last traded at $303.55, with a volume of 496269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,789 shares of company stock worth $47,039,880. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $2,147,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.