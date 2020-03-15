Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 498,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 50,416 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 485,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 32,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $39.26 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15.

