Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBC stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

