Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 818,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 617,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

