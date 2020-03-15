Fmr LLC Purchases 3,815 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE ENIA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.65. Enel Americas SA has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

