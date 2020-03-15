Fmr LLC Purchases 52,220 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,279.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $16,752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 113.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 87.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Amcor stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

