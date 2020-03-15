Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) is Altai Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 407.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,587 shares during the period. Forescout Technologies makes up approximately 39.9% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altai Capital Management L.P. owned 3.17% of Forescout Technologies worth $49,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

In related news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $130,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,309 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSCT opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

