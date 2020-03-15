Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 337 ($4.43) to GBX 416 ($5.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.68).

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.36. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 227.50 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.00. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £2,650 ($3,485.92).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

