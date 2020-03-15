Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,823.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

