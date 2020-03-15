Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,776,000 after buying an additional 406,367 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in FOX by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after buying an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in FOX by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,291,000 after buying an additional 1,642,493 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $26.15 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. FOX’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.62.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

