Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 11,031 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,139 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,167,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 350,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.04.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

