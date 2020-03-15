Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 135,962 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,962 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $32,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Granite Construction by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GVA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $39.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

