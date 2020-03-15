Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 153,654 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,654 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

