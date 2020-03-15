Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 26,557 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $33,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

NYSE:O opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

