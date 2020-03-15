Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 36,940 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $33,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,520,404 shares of company stock valued at $414,173,189 over the last three months.

NYSE UBER opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.