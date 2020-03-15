Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 466,564 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466,564 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.83% of Insteel Industries worth $32,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIIN. Sidoti lowered their target price on Insteel Industries from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $13.83 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

