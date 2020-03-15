Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $31,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 354.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

