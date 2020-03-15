Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.17 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 179.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,515 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 104,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

NYSE:BR opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.