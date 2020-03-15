Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.83 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.50% of Axis Capital worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 978,726 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,845,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 586,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Axis Capital by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,062,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 332,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $43.33 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.