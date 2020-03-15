Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.87 Million Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NetEase worth $30,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,318,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 753.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $319.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.78.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.82%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

