Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.96 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $31,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.