Franklin Resources Inc. Has $32.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $32,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Management by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ares Management by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

