Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 418,637 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 205,306 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 108,519 shares during the period.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,868.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,563.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $0.66 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $218.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Northland Securities downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.