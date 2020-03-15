Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.19% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,747,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

