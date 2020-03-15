Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $31.77 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Extra Space Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $92.82 and a one year high of $124.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

