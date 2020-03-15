Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 411,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

PLNT stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Benson acquired 25,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,350. 14.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

