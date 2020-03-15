Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,482,572 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.22% of Knowles worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

