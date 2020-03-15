Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 147,158 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,714 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 147,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.03% of Yelp worth $25,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Yelp by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $23.54 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

