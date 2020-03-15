Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 24,093 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Alamo Group worth $33,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALG. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $99.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $300.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

