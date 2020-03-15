Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,275 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 609,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $24,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% in the third quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 780,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $675,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.